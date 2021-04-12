Norma Jean German, 70, of Carlisle, PA passed away April 11, 2021, in her home. She was born November 19, 1950, in Cumberland County to the late Robert and Pearl (Gordon) Wilson.

Norma worked as a manager for Dauphin Oil and was a Carlisle High School graduate, where she played in the marching band. She was a life member of the Mount Holly Springs VFW and Carlisle AMVETS, Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and the outdoors, was an avid camper, and loved animals, especially dolphins, pandas, and puppies. In Norma's younger years, she loved crafting, especially ceramics.

Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Donald German of Carlisle; siblings, Roberta Bell of Gardeners and Raymond Wilson of Frystown; many nieces and nephews; and her loving dog companion, Misty. She preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Smith, and sister, Claire kuykendall.

A viewing will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs, PA 17065. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or a charity of your choice that benefits animals. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.