Norma J. Karper

March 05, 1933- May 04, 2023

Norma Jean (Hockersmith) Karper, 90, formerly of Mechanicsburg, went home to Heaven on Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, after a long battle with dementia. She was lovingly cared for by the staff at Artis Senior Living of West Shore since 2020.

Norma was born on March 5, 1933, in Shippensburg, to the late Bruce W. and Fredyth I. (Swartz) Hockersmith. She graduated from Shippensburg High School in 1950. Prior to graduation, she was a cheerleader and was named Miss Shippensburg in 1949.

In 1951, Norma wed her high school sweetheart, the late Glenn C. Karper, and they were married 69 years when he passed away suddenly in 2019. Norma was a homemaker for many years, raising her children, caring for her ailing parents, and volunteering for Contact Harrisburg. She was active in her church as well, teaching Bible school and serving in the Church of God Women's Ministries. Later in life, she obtained a Medical Assistant degree from the former Thompson Institute and worked as a Customer Service Representative for Highmark Blue Shield until her retirement. Norma was a long-time member of the First Church of God, Mechanicsburg, and later attended Mt. Pleasant Church of God. Norma was a dog lover and an avid gardener. She was also a talented craftsperson; she loved to paint, sew, knit, quilt, and crochet, just to name a few. Norma will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her wonderful sense of humor, as well as her deep faith in her Lord Jesus Christ.

She is survived by one daughter, Joni L. (Jeffrey R.) Updegraff, of Camp Hill; two grandchildren, Jason A. (Jillian R.) Updegraff, of Maple Valley, Washington, and Joshua A. Updegraff, of Camp Hill; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn G. and Jesse C. Updegraff; one brother, Bruce (Janice) Hockersmith, of Shippensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Andrew Karper; and three siblings, June Martin, John Allan Hockersmith, and J. Lee Hockersmith.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. A second visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 146 S. York Road, Dillsburg. Lunch will follow at the church. Norma will be laid to rest with graveside services following lunch at 2:00 p.m. at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Pastor Zack Wilt, Pastor Dave Learn, and Pastor Jerry Shoap will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 146 S. York Road, Dillsburg, PA 17019.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.