Norma G. Myers, age 68 of Newville, passed away unexpectedly, February 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. Born May 1, 1951 in Carlisle, she is a daughter of the late Eugene and Ronalda (Warner) Richcreek.

Norma was a 1969 graduate of Big Spring High School, retired from Reeves-Hoffman and was a member of McClures Gap Church of God. Norma enjoyed craft shows, sewing, nature and birds, however, her most joy came from spending time with her daughters and watching her grandkids at sporting events.

Norma is survived by her loving daughters, Tanya S. Brandt, Newville and Christina M. Gordon and husband, Terry, Carlisle; grandchildren, Chelsea Brandt, Connor Brandt, Darrian Gordon, Chase Brandt and Bryson Gordon; sisters, Sandi Bream and husband, Craig, Gardners, PA and Vicki Nickey, Newville. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Jeff Shearer, Newville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Myers and grandson, Kyle Brandt.

At Norma's request, there will be no viewing. Friends are invited to a memorial service at 10am Monday February 24, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013. Inurnment will take place at McClures Gap Church of God Cemetery.