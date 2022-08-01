Norma "Becky" Rebekah Murphy

Norma Rebekah Murphy "Becky"

October 16, 1922- July 20, 2022

Norma Rebekah Murphy "Becky", 99, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Thornwald Nursing Home. She was born October 16, 1922, on a farm outside of Boiling Springs to the late Earl C. and Estella Mae (Jacobs) Hefelfinger. She was the widow of her first husband Joseph L. Eremus and second husband, William J. Murphy.

Becky was the owner and beautician for Becky's Beauty Shop in Boiling Springs. She was an avid gardner and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving is her son, Dennis H. Eremus (Linda); daughter in law, Margo Eremus; and stepson, William E. Murphy (Virginia). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Sarah (David), John (Lindsay), Michele (Chad), JaneAnne (Chris); six step grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Becky was preceded in death by her son Joseph L. Eremus, MD. She was the last surviving of her siblings- brothers, John, James, Frank, Austin, Noel; and sisters, Martha, Mary, Sarah, Alysann and Dorys.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 12:00 PM in the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 111 Walnut St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.