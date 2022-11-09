Nolan Koplitz Harty

March 09, 1995- October 30, 2022

Nolan Harty, born March 9, 1995, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, died unexpectedly October 30, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital.

Nolan attended schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, graduated from Shippensburg High School and attended Shippensburg University.

Nolan was baptized ELCA Lutheran and was focused on spirituality, kindness and helping others during his life. He was an artist and adept with fine line drawing and use of vivid colors to create light and warmth in his artwork. He was brilliant in math, languages and sang for "Sharps" select choral group and played trumpet in the marching band in high school.

After high school, Nolan completed forklift certification, worked in Logistics in Carlisle, and became fluent in Spanish. He attended Shippensburg University and enjoyed the academic rigor and his professors' lectures. Nolan was always passionate about treating others with fairness, respect and justice. Making people laugh during times of stress was a particular gift. He along with his family was very proud of his accomplishments and he was looking forward to his new job and apartment in Shippensburg. During the pandemic, Nolan was especially concerned and caring towards family members, making sure everyone had what they needed and that all family and friends were safe and well.

Friends of the family who knew him for a long time have said that Nolan was such a kind soul and good person and they enjoyed knowing him and mourn the loss of his gentle spirit. Others in the community were always impressed by his polite considerate manner and have called him a great gentleman.

He is survived by his parents, T. Michael Harty, Stephanie Koplitz-Harty, siblings Michael Harty, Nathaniel Harty, MaryGrace Harty and EmmaRose Harty, grandmother Peggy Koplitz, and extended family, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 S Bedford St, Carlisle, Pennsylvania (Intersection High St and Bedford St.). Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. www.EwingBrothers.com.