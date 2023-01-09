Nicholas J. Fourlas, 90, passed away on January 5, 2023. He was born in Ludlow, Pennsylvania, on May 29, 1932, son of the late John D. and Evangeline Paterekas Fourlas. Nick was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1950, and the former Polytechnic Institute of Chicago. While at CHS, he was a sportswriter for the "Periscope" and the photo editor of the 1950 edition of the "Oracle." He attended Penn State University at Ogontz, Philadelphia and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Penn State, University Park in 1961. He was the founder and publisher of Greater Harrisburg's entertainment magazine, "Escort," from 1965 to 1977. He retired as a computer systems analyst from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Nick was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Camp Hill; a member of the former Institute of Radio Engineers; and a charter member of the Carlisle Area Junior Chamber of Commerce. He served state-side with the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.