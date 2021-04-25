Nicholas Gust Rodites, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in northwest Chicago, Illinois on April 16, 2021 at the age of 50. He is survived by his life partner of 23 years, James D Frost, Jr. of Chicago and his father Nicholas G Rodites, Sr. of Gardners, brother Christopher (Pam) of Harrisburg, niece Anastasia of Carlisle, as well as godparents Peter and Katina Dorovenis, godson Nicholas Stueckroth, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Mildred Yusko Rodites, grandparents Gust and Angela Rodites and Andrew and Lois Yusko, and special great grandfather Pat Dickey. Nick was born on October 13, 1970 in Natrona Heights, PA and grew up in Carlisle and Gardners. He moved from Pennsylvania to Amsterdam, Washington DC, Cleveland OH, and finally Chicago IL. His career exemplified helping people, whether managing an office or assisting people in financial trouble. Nick lived for discounts, deals, and coupons and he loved to share them with people he loved. Nick also adored the dogs in his life: Muffin, Lady, Budd and Sam. A celebration of Nick’s life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are encouraged to the American Kidney Fund and the Cleveland Film Society.