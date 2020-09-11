Nevin Edward Lehman, 74, of Carlisle, passed to eternal life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 9, 1945 in Port Royal and was a son of the late James R. Moore, Sr. and Alverta S. (Lehman) Moore. Nevin attended and graduated from the Selinsgrove Center and came to Carlisle shortly thereafter. He was a Christian. He enjoyed helping all in need and would do handyman jobs for people and businesses. Nevin was a member of the Carlisle Salvation Army Senior Action Center and was a bell ringer during the Christmas Holiday season. Nevin was well known for his happy smile, his shopping cart, boom box and his fun attire he adorned in celebration of holidays. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and acquaintances throughout the Borough of Carlisle especially those at Fay's Country Kitchen and the Hamilton Restaurant. He is survived by his brothers and sister; James Moore, Jr., Donald Moore and Ethel Symmerman all of Mifflintown and Sally Ehrenzeller of McAlisterville and John Moore of Millerstown, many nieces and nephews and his feline friend Princess. He was preceded in death by one brother David Moore and his feline friends Roberta and Tinker A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. A vigil for Nevin will follow On the Square in Carlisle at 5:00 p.m. Private burial will be in the Lost Creek Cemetery in McAlisterville. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with Nevin's funeral expenses. www.Since1853.com.