Nelson Ocker, age 62, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg. He was born December 23, 1957 in Chambersburg, the son of the late John Ocker, Sr. and Janet (Reiff) Ocker.

Nelson was a member of Newburg Mennonite Church. Nelson worked as a farmer and in his spare time he enjoyed gardening and writing poems.

Nelson is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janice (Hege) Ocker of Shippensburg. He is also survived by three sons, Randy (Diane) Ocker of South Carolina, Joel (Sarah) Ocker of Georgia and Caleb (Darla) Ocker of Ohio; three daughters, Jolene (Jared) Brougher of Chambersburg, Katie (Andrew) Groff of Lancaster and Katrina (Devin) Nolt of Ephrata; brother, John (Ruby) Ocker, Jr. of Chambersburg; two sisters, Donna (John) Diller and Sharon Ocker both of Chambersburg and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two stillborn grandchildren, Jedrek Ocker and Cassidy Brougher.