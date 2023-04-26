Nelson was a 1964 graduate of Captain Jack High School in Mount Union, PA. He retired from Northwest Savings Bank after a 45-year career. Tweet loved the outdoors, and was always happy when he was hunting, fishing, or training dogs. Nelson took many trips to Gettysburg to visit and learn about historical sites from the Civil War. He was a very generous, outgoing man. Nelson was a longtime active member of the Big Spring Kiwanis Club. Tweet enjoyed portraying Santa Claus in many community events over the years, and coaching sports in the Carlisle and Newville areas. Nelson loved his family, especially his granddaughters and always looked forward to the time he could spend with them.