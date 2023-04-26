Nelson H. "Tweet" Myers, Jr., 76, of Newville, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle.
He was born December 22, 1946, in Huntingdon to the late Nelson H. Sr. and Ethel L. (Mills) Myers.
Nelson was a 1964 graduate of Captain Jack High School in Mount Union, PA. He retired from Northwest Savings Bank after a 45-year career. Tweet loved the outdoors, and was always happy when he was hunting, fishing, or training dogs. Nelson took many trips to Gettysburg to visit and learn about historical sites from the Civil War. He was a very generous, outgoing man. Nelson was a longtime active member of the Big Spring Kiwanis Club. Tweet enjoyed portraying Santa Claus in many community events over the years, and coaching sports in the Carlisle and Newville areas. Nelson loved his family, especially his granddaughters and always looked forward to the time he could spend with them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna K. Myers of Newville; three children, Nelson H. Myers, III of Lebanon, TN, Todd E. (wife Christine) Myers of Carlisle, and Amanda L. (husband Matthew) Campbell of Carlisle; and four granddaughters, Taylor (husband Kyle) Keen, Paige Myers, Madelynn Myers, and Charley Campbell.
A viewing will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tweet to Big Spring Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 307 Newville, PA 17241.
