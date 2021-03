Neil Eugene Harris brighten the world when he was born January 30, 1964 in Carlisle, PA. He departed this earthly world March 1, 2021. He is survived by his mother and father Mona L. Harris and Thomas W. Harris, Jr of TX, brother Norman L. Harris (Janet) of TX, sister Nadine M. Harris of SC and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.