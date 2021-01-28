Natascha N. Wallace

Natascha "Tascha" N. Wallace, 44 of Newville, Pa, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 after a hard battle with cancer. Born October 25, 1976 in Carlisle, Pa, Tascha was the daughter of Brad and Lil Wonders and Wayne Jr. and Deb Peters.

A 1995 graduate of Big Spring High School, Tascha held various positions throughout the years and was currently employed as a bus driver with Deitch bus service (bus 29), was an active member with Friendship Hose Company #1 of Newville, and an honorary member of The Cumberland Valley Hose Company #2 of Shippensburg.

Tascha lived her life to the fullest and always put her friends and family first, she enjoyed dirt track racing, Pens hockey, watching her Steelers, going to the beach, campfires, driving ambulance and school bus, and attending Bulldog football games especially when her son Nick played.

In addition to her parents, Tascha is survived by her husband Jesse Wallace, grandparents Ann and Wayne Peters, 2 brothers Michael Wonders (and his wife Michelle) and Matt Peters (and his wife Tara), nieces and nephews, her son Nicholas Thomas who was her pride and joy, and her spoiled dog Stewie. Tascha was preceded in death by her grandmother Doris Peters and grandfather William Woods.

Services will be held on Friday February, 5th at the Newville First Church of God, 475 Shippensburg Rd, Newville, Pa 17241. Doors open at 5 pm for visitation and Services begin at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, www.firehero.org or The National Cancer Society, www.cancer.org in memory of Natascha Wallace.