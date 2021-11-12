Naomi B. Helman

Naomi K. Burkholder Helman, 89, of Newville died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Bridges of Bent Creek.

She was born July 13, 1932, in Newville, PA the daughter of Samuel and Rena Lauver Burkholder.

Mrs. Helman graduated from Shippensburg State College in 1954 and received her master's in 1970 from the same school. She taught Kindergarten in the Carlisle School District for a few years before teaching for the Big Spring School District for over 30 years.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Newville where she taught children's Sunday School and sang in the choir for over 60 years. She was a member of WELCA, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, and Eastern Star where she was a chaplain. She and her husband, Tom, were very active in PASR and life members. They also enjoyed theatre and participated in every Newville Community Theatre production. She enjoyed eating out, doing crafts, giving people hugs, and travelling to almost all 50 states.

She is survived by two daughters Beth Ebersole and her husband Jeff of Maricopa, Arizona, Cathy Hartsock and her husband Ken of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren Jeremy Ebersole and his wife Rachel, Kristen Ebersole Snoke and her husband Adam, Brock Hartsock, and McKensey Hartsock, two step-grandchildren Nathan Hartsock and his wife Amanda, and Nicole Hartsock Renaud and her husband Jon; and two great grandchildren, Derek and Hadley Snoke.

A visitation will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM in Zion Lutheran Church 51 W. Main St. Newville. A funeral service celebrating Naomi's life will be held in the church at 3 PM. Burial will follow in Newville Cemetery. A time of visitation and refreshments will be held in the social hall after the burial. Memorial contribution may be made to Zion Lutheran Church 51 W. Main St. Newville, PA 17241.