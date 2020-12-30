Nancy S. DeWalt, 79,of Carlisle, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born March 26, 1941, in Carlisle, a daughter of George A. and Laura (Kuntz) Sheriff. She married the love of her life, William C. DeWalt. They shared 59 years of marriage together.

Nancy retired from Hartco Printing Co.

Nancy enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, riding motorcycle as a passenger with her husband and bowling in her younger years. She was a people person, an animal lover, and family was very important to her. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her husband William, she is survived by her children: William S. DeWalt and his wife Deb of Carlisle, Laurie D. Hestor and her husband Dan of Carlisle, Dawn M. DeWalt and her wife Michele Noggle of Carlisle, Molly K. Fitting of Mechanicsburg and Robert M. DeWalt and his wife Christian of Carlisle; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Shirley Sheriff, Robert Sheriff and George Sheriff.

All services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Waggoners UMC 1271 Longs Gap Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

