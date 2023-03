Nancy Ruth Jordan, age 83, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Thursday, March 23 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a viewing from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.