Nancy Marie Andrews, 78, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Sterling Care of South Mountain. Born March 19, 1944 in Carlisle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Betty McCurdy. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick Andrews. Nancy adored her family. She loved to go on vacations and enjoyed reading. Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Renee Beasley and Shanon Meiser; two grandchildren, Kenneth Myers and Tomorow Myers; and one brother, Joseph McCurdy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David McCurdy. All services are private. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.