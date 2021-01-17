 Skip to main content
Nancy Louise Hornberger

Nancy, 79, of Mechanicsburg, died Friday. Nancy's survivors include her husband, Dean; her two children: Eric Hornberger and Heidi Milbrand. You may remember Nancy from: Trindle Spring Lutheran Church or Cumberland Valley High School class of 1959.

Join Nancy's family on Thursday for her viewing from 11:30 until 1:30 at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 766-3421 and her burial at 3:00 at Trindle Spring Cemetery. Read Nancy's full obituary, view her picture, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.

