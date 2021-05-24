Nancy Lee Brownawell, 83, of Lock Haven, PA, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the UPMC Lock Haven. She was born in Boiling Springs to the late Howard and Mary (Eckart) Brenneman and was the widow of Ronald Lee Brownawell.

Nancy was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, class of 1956. She was a longtime member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mt. Holly Springs and most recently a member of the Carlisle First Church of God. Nancy loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed playing Scrabble as often as she could.

Surviving are her children, Rhonda Loewen (Mark) of Lock Haven and Christa Marsico (Steve) of Eldersburg, MD and grandchildren, Ian, Adrienne, Angela, Anthony, and Dominic. Nancy was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Greg Hench officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.