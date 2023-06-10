Nancy L. Lishman

September 2, 1927- June 5, 2023

Nancy L. Lishman, 95, of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Ann Sophia Krall Adair. Nancy was the loving wife of the late Kenneth L. Lishman who died in November of 2015 following 63 years of marriage. She was a 1945 graduate of Manheim High School.

Nancy retired as a secretary for J and J Heating & Cooling Company, Lancaster, previously, she was employed in the office for J. Harold Merkey Auto Dealership, Manheim; and in her early years was an office worker for the former Blakes Silk Mill, Manheim. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim, and the Manheim V.F.W Post 5956 Ladies Auxiliary. Nancy had a deep passion for knitting, and was an avid Canasta card player; she was a big fan of Manheim Central Barons and Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Nancy is survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family. Preceding her in death are two sisters: Mary Ann Wettig, Caddy Shank, and three brothers: Bill, Bob, and Donald "Boog" Adair.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

