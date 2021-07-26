Nancy L. Koser Guess, 81, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her residence.

She was born April 2, 1940, in Carlisle to the late Marcus F. and Sarah (Gill) Speck.

Nancy was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, earned her bachelor's degree at Messiah University, and a master's degree at Temple University. She was a teacher at Carlisle High School for over 30 years before her eventual retirement.

Nancy is survived by her loving daughter, Gerri (husband Jeff) Wilson of Hilton Head Island, SC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Guess and her son, David Charles Koser.

The family will have a celebration of Nancy's life at a later date. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090-8018.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.