Nancy L. Hall

Nancy Louise (Piper) Hall, age 77, of Carlisle, passed away June 17, 2021, with her family by her side. Born June 14, 1944 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Kenneth J. and Gladys M. (Weaver) Piper.

Nancy was a cook at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1299 for 30 years, where she was an original charter member, a member of the Moose, she liked building puzzles, bingo, bowling and bird watching while having her morning coffee. She enjoyed cooking, but her biggest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Douglas L. Hall; son, David Hall; daughter, LaShawn Hall; grandchildren, Joshua Lopez, Consuella Lopez, Tyler (Keirstyn Grimes) Hall, Abigayle Sheaffer and Lance (Amanda) Windish; great-grandchildren Xavier Lopez, Jaylin Lopez, Reina Rodriguez, Ayah Wilkins, Tatum Hall and Tyler Hall II and sister, Joyce E. Piper. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald E. Piper and Larry E. Piper.

A viewing will be held from Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4:00PM until time of Celebration of Life service at 6:00PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.