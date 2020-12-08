Nancy L.Gibb, 83 a former 46 year resident of Churchtown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.

Born November 24, 1937 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Mabel (Nailor) Gibb.

Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Nursing School.

From 1957 to 1969 she was employed by the former Carlisle Hospital as an LPN and then part time at Forest Park Health Center for 15 years. Nancy retired from the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in 1999 after 30years of service.

Nancy was a long time member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Churchtown and the Loyal Daughters Sunday school Class. She was a former Sunday school Teacher, music coordinator and choir member. She was also involved in delivering food to New Hope Ministries and coordinated the announcements for the church's outside bulletin board.

She was preceded in death by a brother,Charles Gibb; sister,Elizabeth (Betsy) Kurtz and brother-in-law,Glen Kurtz.

Surviving are her sister: Joann Keefer (Charles, "Mike")of Mechancsburg; nephews: David Gibb, and John Kurtz; nieces: SuzanneKeck, Robin Garlick and Laurie Rhan; three great nieces, four great nephews and many cousins.