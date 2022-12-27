Nancy L. Dickinson

Nancy was formerly married to a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army. During the course of his career, they were stationed in California, Hawaii, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and in several other locations. She served as a girl scout leader in Ft. Leavenworth, KS in 1970. Nancy was very active in the Officers Wives Club during the 1970's. She served as a committee woman from 1971-1972, president of the club in Ft. Hamilton, NY from 1972-1973, and president of the club at the Carlisle Barracks form 1976-1977. She loved to travel and was able to enjoy many trips and cruises during her life. Some of her favorites were to Bermuda, the Panama Canal, Alaska, the Caribbean, and to the western United States. Nancy spent most of her life raising her children and being a military wife. Later in her life, she enjoyed working for a close friend at Colonial Park Art and Frame.