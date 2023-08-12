Nancy K. Hoffman

September 24, 1951 - August 6, 2023

CARLISLE - Nancy K. Hoffman, 71, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at her home.

She was born September 24, 1951, in Carlisle to the late Kenneth L. and D. Jean (Griffie) Kurtz.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, J. Lynn Hoffman; two daughters, Kelly Bluman and Sara Walker; one son, Tyler Hoffman; one brother, Brian Kurtz; nine grandchildren; and her mother-in-law, Laura T. Hoffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Kurtz.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013 with Dr. Warren Hoffman and Pastor Jeremy Brandenburg co-officiating. The memorial service will be live streamed at www.gracebaptistcarlisle.org. A private burial was previously held at East Donegal Cemetery in Marietta, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to: Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, She's Somebody's Daughter (shessomebodysdaughter.org) or Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 101 Petersburg Road, Carlisle PA. No flowers please due to family member allergies.

