Nancy Jane Watson

Nancy Jane Watson, 88, of Newville passed away Saturday November 6, 2021, in Green Ridge Village Newville.

She was born November 6, 1933 in Franklin County a daughter of Alfred Auchenbaugh and Nancy Rebecca Fry Watosn.

She had worked as a bookkeeper for Cole Plumbing.

She had graduated from Shippensburg Area High School, and attended the Shippensburg First Church of God. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and reading.

She is preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Watson.

A graveside service will be held Friday November 12, 2021 at 2 PM in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle with Pastor Donald Snyder officiating.

