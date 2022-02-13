Nancy J. Lehman, 83, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home. She was born December 13, 1938, in Carlisle, PA to Elizabeth I (Weidner) Peters and the late Daniel W. Peters. Nancy retired as a Nurse's Aide and as a member of staff serving at the local school. Nancy loved Bingo and would travel to many favorite places to play along with her family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Barry Lehman. Nancy is survived by her Daughter Tammy Perez of Carlisle; Son Daniel Behrens and wife Kim of Newville; Son Stephen Behrens and wife Nila of Harrisburg. 6 Grandchildren as well as great grandchildren and her Sisters Danette Miller and Kathy Shoemaker. Also survived by her beloved cats Stevie and Pumpkin. In addition to her late Husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her Sister Jacqueline Peters. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Westminster Cemetery, 1159 Newville Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.