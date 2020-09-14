× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy J. Barley, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. She was born on August 21, 1930 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Albert L. McCoy and Ruth M. (Cooley) McCoy.

Nancy graduate from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1948. Nancy was employed and continued to work for Dickinson College for 50 years in the accounts payable department. She was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in Carlisle.

She is survived by one son, Stephen M. Barley with who she lived and three sisters; Judith McCoy of Carlisle, Elizabeth Boggs of Newville and Ellen McArdle of Issaquah, WA. Nancy was preceded in death by one brother Ronald McCoy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Westminster Cemetery, 1159 Newville Rd., Carlisle with Rev. Mira Hewlett officiating. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Please visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.