Nancy Irene Scott

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With her loving family at her side, Nancy Irene (Gouse) Scott, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home in Marysville.

Born July 7, 1943 in Summerdale, she was the daughter of the late Howard Victor and Goldie Arzula (Kiner) Gouse. On August 5, 1961, she married Lester J. Scott, Jr., who passed away in 2004 after 43 years of marriage. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rocky A. Scott; her step-grandson, Randy "Buff" Kauffman; a brother, Charlie "Buddy" Gouse; her sisters, Kathryn "Dump" Danner and Shirley "Petey" Snyder; and her daughter in law, Michelle Scott.

After raising her children, Nancy worked as a cook and waitress at several local restaurants. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

She had attended services and shared the beliefs of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Nancy enjoyed country music (old and new) and could be counted on to dance whenever she heard music. She was a great cook; loved working in her flower beds; cheering on the Phillies; and watching crime shows on the ION network, Golden Girls reruns and many game shows. She also loved going to camp by the river at the Lions Club Campground.