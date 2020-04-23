Nancy Irene Scott

With her loving family at her side, Nancy Irene (Gouse) Scott, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home in Marysville.
Born July 7, 1943 in Summerdale, she was the daughter of the late Howard Victor and Goldie Arzula (Kiner) Gouse. On August 5, 1961, she married Lester J. Scott, Jr., who passed away in 2004 after 43 years of marriage. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rocky A. Scott; her step-grandson, Randy "Buff" Kauffman; a brother, Charlie "Buddy" Gouse; her sisters, Kathryn "Dump" Danner and Shirley "Petey" Snyder; and her daughter in law, Michelle Scott.
After raising her children, Nancy worked as a cook and waitress at several local restaurants. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She had attended services and shared the beliefs of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Nancy enjoyed country music (old and new) and could be counted on to dance whenever she heard music. She was a great cook; loved working in her flower beds; cheering on the Phillies; and watching crime shows on the ION network, Golden Girls reruns and many game shows. She also loved going to camp by the river at the Lions Club Campground.
Surviving are her children, Rick Scott, Marysville; Rodney Scott, Blain; Rachel Scott, Lancaster; and Rochelle "Shelly" and (Bob) Burger, Newport; two step-daughters, Angela Scott and Dorothy "Dotty" Scott, both of Florida; 3 sisters; Darlene Gouse; Judy Wenrich and (Gary); Bonnie Boyer and (Sam); 2 brothers; Howard "Curty" Gouse; and Kevin Gouse; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, all of whom will miss her greatly.
Burial services will take place on July 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Blain Cemetery, Blain, Pa.
Elder Ken Ellsperman will be officiating the service.
Praying that it will be safe to do so at that time.
To view full Obituary go to: www.lochstampforfh.com
In Lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with expenses may be sent to Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, PO Box 910, Loysville, PA 17047.
