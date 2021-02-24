On February 15, 2021, our loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend Nancy Ethel (Erickson) Quigley left this earthly life at Birchview Memory Care, Sedro-Woolley, WA, for her heavenly home. She was born August 24, 1936 in Philipsburg, Centre County, PA, to the late Carl Richard and Ethel (Curts) Erickson. Nancy graduated from the New Cumberland High School (PA) in 1954 and the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She went on to have a long career as a nurse in various medical facilities, retiring from the Pinnacle Health System. On January 16, 1960, she married Leroy Richard Quigley in Camp Hill, PA. They were married for 54 years prior to his death in 2014, and enjoyed traveling the United States in their RV, visiting family members and the numerous friends they made during Lee’s service in the USAF, and spending time at the Delaware Shore. She was a member of the Halifax Lutheran Parish (PA) and former member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs, PA. She enjoyed singing in the church choirs and was a member of the Women of the ELCA.