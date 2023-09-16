Nancy E. Seiler

April 10, 1948 - September 2, 2023

CARLISLE - Nancy E. Seiler, 75, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue (https://www.speranzarescue.org/), 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

