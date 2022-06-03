Nancy Albright

Nancy M. Albright

February 27, 1934 – May 24, 2022

Nancy M. Albright, RN, 88, of Beck Road, Sunbury, the wife of the Rev. Jonathan Albright, died May 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.

She was the youngest child, born at home, to Dr. and Mrs. Creeden Fickel, of Carlisle on Feb. 27, 1934. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1952, and from Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing with her RN degree in 1955 and served as a nurse at the hospital.

She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Naumann of Richfield.

She is survived by her older brother, Richard Fickel and wife Patricia of Oakdale, Conn.

On Jan. 6, 1956, she married her husband, Jonathan of 66 years, at First Lutheran Church, Carlisle, and moved to Hartford, Conn. where her husband was studying for the ministry. She served as a nurse at Hartford Hospital.

Nancy gave birth to three sons, Dr. David and wife Hilary Haddon, of Carlisle, their children, Jacob Albright and wife Jess, and their children, Alton and Barett, of Alexandria, Va., Isaac Albright of Nashville, Tenn., and Ariel Albright Hatfield and husband Garrett, and their children Teddy and Fletcher, of Rawleigh, N.C.; Mark and wife Mary Moriarty, of Leeds, Mass., and Timothy, of Sunbury, Pa.

As a young mother she was very active in the Sunbury community. She served as Chapter Chairman of the Sunbury Red Cross and received weekend calls from those in the military; blood mobiles, organized a "lazy eye" screening for preschool children, Meals on Wheels, summer camp nurse, taught the Lower Junior Sunday School at her church, The First Reformed Church at 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, grade mother at Rohrbach School, and nurse at Bible School.

In view of the increasing COVID virus cases, the family has regretfully decided not to have a public service. There will be a family only gathering at her home. Her ashes will be spread by the family at her grave, at home, and at the Fickel family plot in Carlisle.

We offer our thanks to the staff at Geisinger and the crew of the Americus Ambulance.

Arrangements were made by Zweier Funeral Home, Sunbury.

Nancy will always be remembered as having a smile for everyone.