Nancy A. McDilda, 76, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on August 19, 2020 at home. She was born to the late Joseph and Ruth (Bender) Ricedorf on December 2, 1943 in Ickesburg and was the widow of William A. McDilda.

Nancy was a graduate of West Perry High School. She worked at Troy Laundry in Carlisle, Betty's Diner and the Iron Skillet Restaurant.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Walton) Lewellen (Charles) of Carlisle and Angelia (McDilda) Tavenner (Carl) of High Point, NC; 9 grandchildren, Jamie Sue Wingert, Dustin Cohick, Ashley McDilda, Amanda Fry, Miranda Eboch, Amber McDilda, Toni Eboch, Colton Tavenner and Chase Tavenner; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Sherri Cohick and Crystal McDilda; grandchildren, Eddie Eboch Jr. and Katina Wallak; and siblings, Robert Ricedorf, Carl Ricedorf and Glenda Sherriff.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society Harrisburg, 101 N. Enola Dr., Enola, PA 17025. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.