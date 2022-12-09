Myrland I. Nelson

May 17, 1934- December 03, 2022

Myrland "Ivan" Nelson, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully last Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was 88 and the husband of 64 years to Gisela Heide, his beloved "Schatz."

Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, he was the son of the late Ivan and Mary Tolley Nelson.

With great sorrow we — his wife, children Christine and Jim of Carlisle, three grandchildren, five sisters of Idaho and five sisters of Washington, extended family both here in the U.S. and Germany, and good friends — must say Goodbye. We will miss our loving, kind, devoted, and always supportive and generous husband, dad, "opa," brother, and friend.

After graduating from Wapato High School, Washington, Ivan joined the Air Force. He served for 26 years with overseas assignments to Morocco, France, Thailand, and Germany. He met the love of his life, his "Heidi," in her hometown of Althornbach, and they created many fond memories living abroad until 2009.

He had so many interests — coaching boys baseball, bowling, playing bridge and pinnacle, visiting German historical sights, 35mm photography, hooking rugs, 5000-piece puzzles, and reading Patterson thrillers to name a few. Ivan was also an avid collector of matchbox cars, beanie babies, German beer mugs, and many other things that he loved sharing.

Even after the massive stroke he suffered in 2014, Ivan regained almost full recovery, but in the last couple of months his health declined rapidly due to an aggressive reoccurrence of cancer.

With ever great sadness we say — Goodbye and Aufwiedersehn.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. Interment will be held privately.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory.