Myerl Eugene Seibert, Jr.

July 30, 1952- April 04, 2022

Myerl Eugene "Gene" Seibert, Jr., of Carlisle, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at Harrisburg Hospital. He was 69 and the husband of 12 years to Connie (Heckendorn) Seibert.

Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Myerl and Isabella Bielicki Seibert, Sr.

Gene was a "jack-of-all- trades" kind of guy as there wasn't anything he couldn't do. He was involved in painting for over 30 years, which was a passion.

He was highly involved in the Blue Moon Car Club and the Cumberland Valley Classic Car Club, both of Carlisle. Gene also enjoyed drag racing for South Mountain Speedway and enjoyed working on cars as well.

He was a member of White Circle Club, Carlisle and the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 1299, Carlisle.

Gene was also an avid hunter and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Stacy Seibert and Daniel Seibert, Sr.; his six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as his sister, Deborah (Nelson) Holley and his brother, Jeff (Liz) Seibert.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Seibert.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service 12 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 202 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where friends may pay their respects after 10: a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.

