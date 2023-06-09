Murl "Dee" Munger

December 26, 1930-June 7, 2023

Murl D. "Dee" Munger, 92, of Carlisle, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his residence.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, son of the late Murl Don and Vica (Eastwood) Munger Young and husband of 69 years to Joan (Thornbrugh) Munger.

Dee graduated from Iola (Kansas) High School and attended The University of Kansas, obtaining a B.S. in Geological Engineering and eventually earning master's degrees from Shippensburg University in political science and mass communications.

He proudly served in the US Army, retiring after 35 years of faithful service in 1984. During his military career, Dee served in the Pentagon and in the White House during the Ronald Reagan Administration.

After graduating from the U.S. Army War College in 1974, Dee served the Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College, as a National Security Affairs Analyst and concurrently as a Visiting Professor of Political Science at Dickinson College, Carlisle. His areas of expertise included U.S. military strategy, Latin American affairs and international terrorism. He has authored numerous publications on these subjects and frequently appeared on local television programs to discuss national security issues.

Assignments included service on the White House staff; the Army General Staff; as Special Assistant to the Chief, National Guard Bureau; as Director of Military Strategy Studies at the Army War College, and as Chairman of Latin America Study Group with the Strategic Studies Institute.

Some of his other military achievements include the Legion of Merit Award, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

Dee also loved to travel, having gone to five continents and 53 countries.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Deborah Davison (Alan), Missouri; Vicky Munger-Husler, Mechanicsburg; Terry Munger-McCrum (Duane), Missouri; his son: Murl D. Munger (Jennifer), South Carolina; his eight grandchildren as well as his seven great grandchildren.

Dee was preceded in death by his grandson: Heston J. Husler and his son-in-law: Heston V. Husler.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will greet guests after 12 PM prior to the service.

Interment will take place in Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dee's name may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.