Monica H. Soccio, 46, from Newville, entered heaven on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Born June 18, 1973 in Milford DE, she was the daughter of Nancy W. Hardison and the late William G. Hardison of Reedsville, PA. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Richard M. Soccio; children Mitchell and Nancy; sister Wendy Hardison; in-laws Ronald T. Sr. and Marion Soccio from Lewistown PA.

Monica graduated from Shippensburg University. She worked as a 3rd Grade teacher before becoming a customer service / marketing representative at her family business AES Hearth & Patio.

Monica’s primary role was being a loving wife, devoted mother, and dear friend to many. She enjoyed gardening, running, and attending her children’s soccer games. Her children were her greatest joy. They feel blessed to have had her as a mom.

Monica was a former member of Dickinson Presbyterian and The Meeting House Churches and was attending Carlisle E-Free Church. She loved to sing and served on many prayer and teaching ministries. She loved the Lord. She was constantly learning and practicing Christian values and expanding her faith.