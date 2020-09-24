Mitsuko Oka

On January 1951, Mitsuko married George Oka while he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Occupational Forces. She became a naturalized U.S. citiizen in 1957 and immigrated permanantly to the U.S. in 1965. Her hobbies included cooking gourmet Japanese foods, flower arrangement, gardening, and traveling. For over 37 years until failing health deterred her, she was very active since its program inception in supporting the Japanese officers from Japan who were selected to attend the US Army War College in Carlisle. Because of her knowledge of the Japanese language and custom, she was able to assist the officers and their families to adjust and adapt to the new environment in the U.S., during their year of duty in the U.S. . In appreciation of her efforts, she was officially honored a number of times while visiting Japan, including twice in 1992 and 2003 by the highest ranking military officers, Chief of Staff of the Japan Defense Forces.