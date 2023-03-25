Mike retired in June, 2003 while assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Army Band at Fort Drum, New York, where he culminated his 26 years of service. His prior assignments date back to the "Cold War" era and include Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Fort Meade, Maryland; 8th Army Band at Camp Casey, Korea; Fort McClellan, Alabama; the Berlin Brigade Band, Germany; and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Mike's professional dream came true the day he enlisted with a military occupational specialty (MOS) as a guitar player which allowed him to perform on several percussion instruments and play a variety of styles including concert, marching, jazz and rock music. Before enlisting, Mike was a sheet metal journeyman in Florida, where one of his most memorable duties included the Magic Kingdom at Disney World. Upon military retirement, Mike devoted his life to raising newborn twins and later worked as a commercial bus driver on Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. He continued to entertain the local community throughout his retirement years with the guitar, both as a teacher and performer, while joining several contemporary bands and performing throughout Cumberland County. Mike committed his last two years to renovating a 20-year old RV which he hoped to take on the road throughout the U.S. for entertainment and volunteer work, but that was a dream he sadly had to leave unfinished.