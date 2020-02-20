Miriam R. Evans, age 105, passed away February 8, 2020 at Thornwald Home. Born September 25, 1914 in New Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Ida Belle (Mathias) Shulenberger. She graduated from New Cumberland High School in the class of 1932. Miriam graduated from Central Pennsylvania Business School and was the secretary with the office of Property and Supply for Pennsylvania from 1967 to 1969. She also worked for the PA Medical Society and the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. Miriam was a member of First United Church of Christ. She loved to sew, was an excellent seamstress, making a lot of her own clothes. In her retirement she created many quilts. She also was an avid reader and when her eyesight was dimmed she listened to books on tape. She was the widow of Arthur Donald Evans who died November 14, 1997. Miriam is survived by her daughter, Karen A. McKibben and husband, David, Newville; son, David H. Evans and wife, Tish, Lakewood, OH; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 3 nieces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at First United Church of Christ at 11:30 am. Friends will be received from 10:30 am until time of service. Miriam will be laid to rest beside her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to Thornwald Home, 442 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17013 listing in the memo line Memory of Miriam Evans.