Miriam E. "Mim" Shulenberger

September 12, 1926- May 30, 2022

Miriam E. "Mim" Shulenberger, 95, of Elizabethtown and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.

She was born September 12, 1926, in Carlisle to the late Davidson and Mary (Eckenrode) Rice Carter.

Mim was a graduate of Big Spring High School. She enjoyed spending winters with her husband at Avion Palms Resort in Bowling Green, FL. Miriam was a longtime member of Carlisle United Methodist Church. She was formerly employed as a sales associate at Lobel's Ladies Apparel and Sheaffer Brothers Sporting Goods before spending the majority of her life as a homemaker. Miriam loved her family and was glad she could stay home with her boys when they were growing up.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Gary (wife Dianne) Shulenberger of Mechanicsburg and Richard (wife June) Shulenberger of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Todd Shulenberger of Pullman, WA, Kelly (husband Adam) Shulenberger Bare of Kennesaw, GA, Greg (wife Danielle) Shulenberger of Lancaster, Eric (wife Shannon) Shulenberger of Newtown Square, Brad (wife Christine) Shulenberger of Lancaster, and Christa (husband Brian) Pearson of Lititz; twelve great-grandchildren, Logan, Kyla, Parker, Owen, Andrew, Camryn, Lauren, Kaylee, Alexis, Matthew, Taylor, and Allison; and two siblings, Clair Rice of Mechanicsburg and Violet (husband Dale) Rice Lebo of Carlisle. In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett L. Shulenberger and five siblings, Paul E. Rice, James Clarence Rice, Gladys Rice Clippinger, Evelyn Rice Holtry Wolfe, and Thelma Marie Rice Hinkle.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Miriam to the Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 South Spring Garden Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

