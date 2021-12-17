Miriam C. Snyder

 Skip to main content
Snyder, Miriam (Cathy) - 88, of Beesley's Point, passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1933 in Carlisle, PA where she met and married the love of her life, Ray, before settling in Beesley's Point where she lovingly raised her family. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents Conrad and Margaret Speck and her infant daughter. She is survived by her husband Ray, son Scott Douglas (Dale), granddaughter Shawna, grandson Scott (Laura) and great grandchildren Scott and Caroline. A special thank you goes to her caregiver Faustina Amono. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Miriam's name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Rd, Marmora, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

