Miriam A. Barrick, 95, of Newville passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Cumberland Crossing, Carlisle.
She was born August 22, 1924 in Newville the daughter of Fulton s. and Loretta A. Goodhart Kelso.
She was the widow of Harold S. Barrick.
She was a strong, independent, and loving woman, who loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed Sunday meals with her family.
Mrs. Barrick had worked at Carlisle Tire and Rubber and then was a Respiratory Therapist at the Carlisle Hospital, until retirement. After retirement she worked doing home health care for many years.
She was a member of Centerville Lutheran Church, and the Ladies Auxiliary of Friendship Hose Company, Newville.
She is survived by three daughters Dawn Turner (husband Gary), Fae Schneider (Husband Gary), and Kandi Lenker; daughter-in-law Terry Barrick, and son-in-law Dave Heberlig; 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and several great-great- grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by sons Robert Barrick, and Dale Barrick, daughters Doris Heberlig, and Susan Dallos, son-in-law Jack Lenker, step-sons Ronald Barrick and Harold Barrick, great-grandson Joshua Beidel, brothers Merle Kelso, and Harry Kelso, and sister Helen Wyrick.
A grave side service will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 in Centerville Memorial Gardens, Newville.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Centerville Lutheran Church 1874 Walnut Bottom Road Newville, PA 17241.
