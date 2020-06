Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

A graveside service for Miriam A. Barrick, 95, of Newville who died June 10, 2020 in Cumberland Crossing, will be held Saturday June 16, 2020 at 11 AM in Centerville Memorial Gardens.