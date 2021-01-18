Minnie R. Stahl

Minnie R. (Kiner) Stahl, 93, of Newville, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in her residence. She was born in Perry County on November 11, 1927 to the late William H. and Laura Jane (Hess) Kiner and was the widow of Miles R. Stahl, who passed away in 1997.

Minnie worked at Carlisle Garment Factory as a seamstress, McCoy Electronics and finally fetired from Carlisle Tire and Wheel. She was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church. Minnie loved to be at home with her family and was a lover of all animals, especially cats.

Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Sampson of Carlisle and Catherine (Cathy) Stahl of Mt. Holly Springs; sons, William (Debra) Stahl of Newville, Donald (Glenda) Stahl of Newville, and Fred (Deborah) Stahl of Mt. Holly Springs; stepdaughter, Janice Smith of Dry Ridge, KY; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren and 5 great-great- grandchildren. Minnie was preceded in death by her son, Terry Stahl who passed away in 1989; and siblings, Jennie Hull, Margaret Keller, Della Kessler, Janet Brownawell, Cloyd, Arthur, Kenneth, Ray and Paul Kiner.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating and burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal charity of one's choice. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.