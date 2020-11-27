Milton A. Thompson, 91, of Carlisle, transitioned from earth to glory on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. He was born on May 6, 1929 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Robert and Hattie (Moore) Thompson. Milton was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War. He worked at Dickinson College with his brothers for several years. He retired from AMP Inc. after 22 years of service. He attended Bethel A.M.E. Church in Carlisle. He is survived by two grandchildren, Steve Thompson and Nicole Thompson and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one daughter Priscilla L. Thompson, one son Steven M. Thompson, six brothers; Clinton, John, Robert, James, Charles and Albert Thompson and four sisters; Ida McShayne, Ruth Kee, Emma Thompson and Jean Sims. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, followed by the private funeral services at 12:30 p.m., in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Jeffrey Snead, Sr. officiating. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit Since1853.com to send condolences. Masks are required to be worn to attend the services. The service will be live streamed on Facebook.