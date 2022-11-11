Mildred L. Welsh

April 22, 1932- November 08, 2022

Mildred L. Welsh, 90, of Carlisle passed away at ProMedica SNF on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born on April 22, 1932, in Oakville and was the daughter of the late Jackson T. Vaughn and Mabel C. (Holtry) Vaughn.

Mildred graduated from the Carlisle High School with the class of 1949. She was a homemaker and child-care provider for many years. Mildred was a member of the Old Bellaire Chapter No. 375 Order of the Eastern Star and was Worthy Matron 1988 - 1989.

Mildred is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. Malloy of Funkstown, MD and Karen L. (husband George) Knoll of Mechanicsburg, one brother, Harold Vaughn, four sisters, Evelyn Frick, Mary Farling, Emma Wigfield, and Anna Marie Farner, three grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years Robert L. Welsh, son-in-law Ronald E. Malloy, one brother, George T. Vaughn, two sisters, Dorothy Comerer and Janet Smith.

Mildred's family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Private graveside services will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ProMedica Hospice.