Mildred L. Gallo, 85, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Heritage Harbor of Claremont. She was born in Carlisle on January 9, 1935 to the late Louis and Dora (Duncan) Welsh and was the widow of Michael T. Gallo Jr. who passed away on May 24, 1993.

Mildred was a former member of Barnitz United Methodist Church and she had many hobbies including painting, reading, cooking and completing puzzles.

Surviving are her children, Edward J. Roush (Tara) of Arendtsville, Roxanne E. Weaver of Guerneville, CA and Connie A. Adams (Paul) of Carlisle; 2 granddaughters, Danielle Roush of Carlisle and Carley Weaver of Guerneville, CA and 3 great-granddaughters; and siblings, Bob Welsh of Carlisle and Nancy Varner of Newville. In addition to her husband, Mildred was preceded in death by a son, John W. Roush

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Victor Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PA Association for the Blind, 555 Gettysburg Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Inurnment will be in the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.