Mildred L. Fox

Mildred L. (Nitchman) Fox, 83, formerly of Gardners, PA passed away January 13, 2021 in the Manor Care, Carlisle. She was born November 7, 1937 in Hampton, PA to the late Firmin and Marguerite (Spahr) Nitchman.

Mildred retired from the Cumberland County Home, where she worked in housekeeping and was a longtime employee of the South Mountain American Legion, Post 674. Her memberships include: South Mountain American Legion, Post 674 and VFW 7343. In her spare time, Mildred loved to play Bingo.

Surviving are her loving children, Brenda L. Bomberger of Carlisle, Pete Fox of Gardners, Edward Myers of Gettysburg, Diane L. Rebert of New Oxford and Tim Knapp of New Cumberland; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, John Nitchman of York. Mildred was preceded in death by her sister, Romaine Nitchman.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Veterans Affairs. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.