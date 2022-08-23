Mildred Kathryn "Kathy" Mentzer

April 07, 1937- August 15, 2022

Mildred Kathryn "Kathy" Mentzer, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Ronald L. Mentzer.

Born April 7, 1937, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Chester C. and Elsie H. (Cosey) Statler.

Mildred had been employed as a clothing presser for the former Grief Clothing Co. in Shippensburg. She was a member of the First Church of God, Newburg. She enjoyed fishing and camping and was a member of the Dreamer's Camping Club.

Surviving with her husband, Ronald, is a son, Barry D. Ellis, and his wife, Vanessa, and a daughter, Stacey A. Bolton, all of Shippensburg. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Graveside services are private. www.agettlakjer.com