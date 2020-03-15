Mildred F. Bistline passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born on November 25, 1920, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Edna Jane Finkenbinder and the widow of John A. Bistline, Sr. who passed August, 1990.

She was a member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church in Bloserville. She worked at C.H. Masland & Sons, Blough Wagners Garment Factory, Carlisle and retiring in December, 1982 from Robert Todd and Walter Eckman sewing Kentucky Fried Chicken filters.

Surviving are a son, John A. Jr and wife Laura Bistline of Carlisle; two granddaughters, Christine S. and husband Richard Armond of Carlisle and Cheryl L. Kegley of Las Vegas, NV; three great-grandchildren, Dustin Armond, Ryker Armond and Kalie Bistline; five sisters, Marie Ziegler, Ruth Armolt, Ethel Chestnut, Doris Nickel and Shirley Heishman and husband Donald; two brothers, Jay Finkenbinder and wife Joyce and Roy Finkenbinder, and wife Carolyn. She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Bistline, two brothers, Lee and Glenn Finkenbinder; sister, June Baum and a grandson, Charles F. Bistline.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00 AM at the Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred's name to a charity of your choice.

